Pollard hits nets for first time ahead of lung-opener

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:14 IST
Mumbai Indians' swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit the nets and trained for the first time ahead of the team's lung-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL starting here on Friday.

The 33-year-old West Indian, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training.

A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Pollard, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a considerable amount of time, is their second highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) and has grabbed 60 wickets. He has also smashed 198 sixes and is the second highest for his franchise after Rohit, who has 213 sixes to his name.

