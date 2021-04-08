Left Menu

Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh named head coach of US men's team

Former Indian hockey coach Harendra Singh has been appointed as the new head coach of the US men's team on Thursday.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:00 IST
Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh named head coach of US men's team
Harendra Singh (Photo/ USA Field Hockey Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian hockey coach Harendra Singh has been appointed as the new head coach of the US men's team on Thursday. Former India player boasts three decades of combined experience as an athlete and coach. He has coached the senior India men's hockey team from 2017-18. Before that, he was also in charge of the Indian women's team for some time.

"We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men's program. The U.S. Men's National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT," stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. Harendra said he is looking forward to contribute to the growth of the US men's hockey team.

"Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the US Men's National Team. My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses. Developing personalised training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work," said Harendra. "I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players. I'm looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come," he added.

His first assignment with the men's team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman. Harendra led India to a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup as national hosts in Bhubaneswar. That same year, the men's side also claimed a silver in the 2018 Champions Trophy and bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

New Delhi, India, April 8 ANINewsVoir IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissans Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020. Rakesh Srivas...

'The Crown' S5 to start filming in July

The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown will start production in July this year.According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.The crew mem...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...

Iran's COVID-19 infections rise above 2 million -health ministry

Irans coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Thursday, with a new 24-hour record of over 22,000 infections, the health ministry said as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the spreading contagion. Unfortunately with 118 ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021