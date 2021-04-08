Left Menu

Job is not done yet, says Mount after win over Porto

After securing a win over Porto in the first leg, Chelsea's Mason Mount said that the job is not done yet, stressing that they must take the same focus and energy into the second leg too.

ANI | Sevilla | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:13 IST
Job is not done yet, says Mount after win over Porto
Mason Mount (Photo/ Mason Mount Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Porto in the first leg, Chelsea's Mason Mount said that the job is not done yet, stressing that they must take the same focus and energy into the second leg too. Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League here on Thursday. The second leg will be played on April 14.

"The job is not done and we know that. They are going to come and fight in the second leg and we going to have to be prepared for that and do it all again. We will be ready, that's for sure," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying. "We came into this game 100 per cent focused and prepared, with the commitment to go and win and we managed to do that. We must take that focus and energy into the second leg too," he added.

During the match, Mount scored the opening goal in the first half, followed by a strike from Ben Chilwell in the 85th minute. Mount said he is happy to get on the scoresheet. "Scoring more goals is something I want to do, so I'm happy to have got on the scoresheet and most importantly get the win to take into the second leg," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

Soccer-Lyon scrape shootout Cup win over third-tier Red Star

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais were given an almighty scare in their French Cup round of 16 tie on Thursday by third-tier Red Star FC, who recovered from two goals down to force a draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before succumbing 5-4 on penalt...

N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

Northern Irelands power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.H...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021