Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: McIlroy needs historic comeback; Top seed Daniel Evans falls in Sardegna Open and more
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mexican Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty at Masters

Abraham Ancer was handed a two-stroke penalty after the first round of the Masters on Thursday after his club touched the sand before hitting a shot from a greenside bunker, Augusta National said, adjusting his score to a three-over-par 75 from a 73. The infraction came at the par-five 15th and the penalty means the Mexican made a triple-bogey at the hole, leaving him in a tie for 52nd place, 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose.

British sports bodies pin hopes on COVID certificates for full return of fans

Britain's sports governing bodies have backed the government's COVID certification program which could allow a full return of fans at stadiums without social distancing requirements from June 21. The certificate would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test or natural immunity from a positive test taken in the last six months.

Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular-season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday. The capacity at the Chase Center's 18,000-seat arena will be capped at 35% as per California State Department of Public Health guidelines.

ATP roundup: Top seed Daniel Evans falls in Sardegna Open

Top-seeded Daniel Evans of England fell in three sets to Italian Lorenzo Musetti on the clay courts of the Sardegna Open on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy. Musetti won 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

McIlroy needs historic comeback after worst start to Masters

Nobody has come from more than seven shots back after 18 holes to win the Masters, a statistic that shows Rory McIlroy's dire predicament after he plunged 11 strokes behind leader Justin Rose at Augusta National on Thursday. McIlroy made three successive bogeys early en route to a four-over-par 76, his worst first-round score in 13 appearances at the tournament, one shot more than his disappointing effort at last November's Masters.

Olympics: Diving, artistic swimming qualifiers to go ahead in Japan - Kyodo

Diving and artistic swimming qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Japan, Kyodo News reported on Friday, just days after both test events looked to have been canceled by the sport's world governing body (FINA). FINA had said last week it was reviewing the status of both events, as well as a marathon swimming qualifier, without specifying a reason, before marking the events as "canceled" on its website calendar.

Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two-over after seven holes but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career-low at Augusta National.

Ex-NFL player fatally shot South Carolina doctor, four others

A former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday. Phillip Adams, 32, who left the National Football League more than five years ago, was found dead hours after the killings of five people on Wednesday at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

NWSL kicks off Challenge Cup as league, players pursue first CBA

The Houston Dash will fight to defend their Challenge Cup title as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) returns to action on Friday at a pivotal moment for the league. The NWSL and the players' association said on Wednesday they had begun formal negotiations for their first ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after record-breaking viewership for last year's single-site, inaugural Challenge Cup tournament.

Ledecky adjusts routine for prime time glory bid

Katie Ledecky and other U.S. Olympic hopefuls will get a taste of Tokyo at a Mission Viejo swim meet this weekend that will provide a dress rehearsal for the Games with morning finals and evening preliminaries. Not since the 2008 Beijing Olympics have swimmers had to deal with the scheduling flip flop put in place to allow broadcasters to televise races live in prime time back in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

