Cricket-Behrendorff replaces Hazlewood at Chennai

Left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff will replace fellow Australian Josh Hazlewood at Chennai Super Kings for this year's Indian Premier League, organisers of the Twenty20 competition said on Friday. Hazlewood opted out of the eight-team tournament to rest after a gruelling summer and to stay fresh for a crowded schedule of international cricket culminating with the Ashes at the end of the year.

"Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood..." the league said in a statement. Left-arm quick Behrendorff represented Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Defending champions Mumbai take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match in Chennai later on Friday. Western Australia paceman Behrendorff will play Sunday's Marsh One-Day Cup final against New South Wales in Sydney before linking up with Chennai.

Three-time champions Chennai, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday.

