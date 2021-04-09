Left Menu

Soccer-Granada streaker hid for 14 hours before Man Utd appearance

"He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden," the police said. "The man made it into the stadium at 7am after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move."

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:06 IST
Soccer-Granada streaker hid for 14 hours before Man Utd appearance

A streaker who ran onto the pitch during Granada's home clash with Manchester United showed true commitment to the cause, sneaking into the stadium 14 hours before kickoff and hiding under canvas to evade security. Granada's players might have been left chasing shadows against United in their 2-0 Europa League defeat on Thursday, however 37-year-old Olmo Garcia, named by local media as 'The Naked Man of Granada', certainly made an impact.

Garcia is renowned in the Andalusian city and can frequently be seen striding around public areas sporting nothing but his birthday suit. His reputation will have only grown further after he somehow managed to make it into the behind-closed-doors game at the Los Carmenes stadium, avoiding all the security and COVID-19 protocols in doing so.

Garcia ran onto the pitch in the 10th minute, throwing himself to the floor and rolling around before being escorted away by police. "He made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden," the police said.

"The man made it into the stadium at 7am after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...

Country star Kane Brown books every NBA arena in US for tour

American singer Kane Brown has announced his Blessed Free tour in the fall, which comes with the underlying assumption that the US will be mostly blessedly COVID-free by the time the outing kicks off in indoor arenas on October 1. Accordin...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of the second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its nee...

Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UKs Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021