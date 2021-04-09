Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

Munich, Germany * Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final * Status: Media reports say Munich city officials continue to plan to host all four matches.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:33 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

The following are the 12 host cities set to host Euro 2020 matches and their commitments for how many spectators will be allowed to attend after European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed their plans on Friday.

Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have been given until April 19 to provide additional information. London, England

* Venue: Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000) * Matches: Three group games, one last-16 game, both semi-finals and the final

* Status: Minimum capacity of 25% for the group matches and last 16, with a decision on higher capacity for the semis and final expected in early June. Rome, Italy

* Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Capacity: 68,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: The Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline due to the "evolution of the epidemiological framework and the progress of the vaccination campaign underway in Italy". St Petersburg, Russia

* Venue: St Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 61,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: 50% capacity with the possibility of increasing that by the end of April. Munich, Germany

* Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: Media reports say Munich city officials continue to plan to host all four matches. Baku, Azerbaijan

* Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Capacity: 69,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: Azerbaijan's government and the local organising committee decided to cap attendance at 50% with fans from countries taking part allowed to attend if they present a negative COVID-19 test. Amsterdam, Netherlands

* Venue: Johan Cruyff ArenA (Capacity: 54,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Dutch football association (KNVB) said at least 12,000 spectators will attend matches. Bilbao, Spain

* Venue: San Mames Stadium (Capacity: 53,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Bilbao's city hall told UEFA it is ready to stage games at 25% capacity (around 13,000 fans) but Spain's soccer federation said the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament. Bucharest, Romania (Capacity: 54,000)

* Venue: National Arena Bucharest * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Romania's Ministry of Youth and Sports said a maximum of 13,000 spectators (around 25% capacity) will be allowed. Copenhagen, Denmark

* Venue: Parken Stadium (Capacity: 38,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Danish government announced at least 12,000 fans will attend matches (30% capacity). Dublin, Republic of Ireland

* Venue: Dublin Arena (Capacity: 51,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Ireland's FA said it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels". Glasgow, Scotland

* Venue: Hampden Park (Capacity: 51,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Scottish government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of capacity (around 12,000 fans). Budapest, Hungary

* Venue: Puskas Arena (Capacity: 68,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Aiming to host matches at full capacity subject to fans "fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements". (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies in his first budget request to Congress on Friday, but officials offered no explanation for what prompted...

17 pvt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coroanvirus, an official said on Friday. In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000...

Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeings most-sold model b...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021