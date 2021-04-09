Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Jazz rout Blazers, extend home win streak

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and 20 rebounds to lift the Utah Jazz to a big 122-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Utah snapped a two-game losing streak -- the NBA-leading Jazz had stumbled on the road at Dallas and Phoenix -- and secured its 23rd consecutive home victory.

Mexican Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty at Masters

Abraham Ancer was handed a two-stroke penalty after the first round of the Masters on Thursday after his club touched the sand before hitting a shot from a greenside bunker, Augusta National said, adjusting his score to a three-over-par 75 from a 73. The infraction came at the par-five 15th and the penalty means the Mexican made a triple-bogey at the hole, leaving him in a tie for 52nd place, 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose.

Golf-Rose responds after opening bogey to restore four-shot lead at Masters

Twice Masters runner-up Justin Rose overcame an opening bogey with a quick birdie on Friday to restore his four-shot lead early in second-round action at Augusta National. Unlike the windy conditions that frustrated many top golfers during Thursday's opening round, players returned to Augusta National on Friday to overcast skies and calm conditions that could open the door to lower scoring.

Report: MLB examining baseballs used by Dodgers' Trevor Bauer

Major League Baseball is examining multiple baseballs used by Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer that raised suspicion during Los Angeles' Wednesday game against the Oakland Athletics, according to a Thursday report from The Athletic. Umpires collected the balls, which had "visible markings and were sticky," per The Athletic. The balls reportedly were sent to the league office for additional inspection.

Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday. The capacity at the Chase Center's 18,000-seat arena will be capped at 35% as per California State Department of Public Health guidelines.

Olympics-Marathon swim qualifier moved to Portugal, diving confirmed

A 2020 Olympics diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May but a marathon swimming qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka has been moved to Portugal, world body FINA said on Friday. A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan.

MLB roundup: Controversial walk-off win for Mets

Michael Conforto drew a hit by pitch with the bases loaded Thursday afternoon to cap a two-run ninth inning comeback by the New York Mets, who won their home opener by edging the Miami Marlins 3-2. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa later admitted that he erred in his call that gave the Mets the walk-off victory. In the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, Kulpa began to call Conforto out on strikes but instead awarded him first base after ruling the ball grazed Conforto's arm on a pitch from the Marlins' Anthony Bass. The Marlins argued the call, but to no avail.

NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 25 saves to backstop Nashville to its third consecutive win.

Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National.

Ex-NFL player fatally shot South Carolina doctor, four others

A former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday. Phillip Adams, 32, who left the National Football League more than five years ago, was found dead hours after the killings of five people on Wednesday at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

