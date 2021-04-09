Tennis-Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19".

The world number 49, who reached the semi-finals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury.

Gasquet, who made the announcement on Instagram, has only won two matches this year on the main tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)