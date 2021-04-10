Left Menu

Reuters Sports News Summary

A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan.

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19". The world number 49, who reached the semi-finals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury.

Report details Tiger Woods' confusion after crash

Golf icon Tiger Woods wasn't sure where he was when a sheriff's deputy interviewed him after his one-car crash in February, according to a 22-page report obtained by USA Today. Woods was in Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational and promotional appearances but told the deputy that he thought he was in Florida, where he makes his permanent residence.

No putter, no problem for Kim after he snaps club in anger

It was a case of no putter, no problem for Kim Si-woo at the Masters on Friday. After breaking his putter in anger, the South Koran used a three-wood to putt on the final four holes at Augusta National.

Golf-Rose leads Masters, defending champion Johnson misses cut

Justin Rose, bolstered by a late surge, led Masters debutant Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot after second round action at Augusta National on Friday while defending champion Dustin Johnson missed the cut by two strokes. Rose, who withdrew from his last start a month ago with back spasms and began the day four shots clear, dug deep to overcome a tepid start with three late birdies for an even-par 72 that left him at seven under on the week.

Court says 13 Deshaun Watson accusers must ID themselves

A total of 13 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson must identify themselves, it was ruled in a pair of emergency hearings on Friday. Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women who allege he sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately during the course of a massage.

Embarrassment behind him, Wiesberger vaults into Masters contention

A day after enduring the embarrassment of putting his ball into a water hazard at slippery Augusta National, Bernd Wiesberger made amends with birdie at the same hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday. The strapping Austrian put behind a golfing blooper that will be remembered for years to come as he carded six-under-par 66 to charge up the leaderboard.

'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at full speed. The athlete was six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, America's most decorated track athlete.

Olympics-Marathon swim qualifier moved to Portugal, diving confirmed

A 2020 Olympics diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May but a marathon swimming qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka has been moved to Portugal, world body FINA said on Friday. A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan.

MLB roundup: Controversial walk-off win for Mets

Michael Conforto drew a hit by pitch with the bases loaded Thursday afternoon to cap a two-run ninth inning comeback by the New York Mets, who won their home opener by edging the Miami Marlins 3-2. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa later admitted that he erred in his call that gave the Mets the walk-off victory. In the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, Kulpa began to call Conforto out on strikes but instead awarded him first base after ruling the ball grazed Conforto's arm on a pitch from the Marlins' Anthony Bass. The Marlins argued the call, but to no avail.

NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 25 saves to backstop Nashville to its third consecutive win.

