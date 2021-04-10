Left Menu

Traore's screamer earns Wolves 1-0 win at struggling Fulham

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:56 IST
Traore's screamer earns Wolves 1-0 win at struggling Fulham

Adama Traore smashed home a brilliant finish from an acute angle in the second minute of stoppage time for Wolverhampton to beat Fulham 1-0, further damaging the home team's hopes of escaping relegation from the English Premier League.

The Spain winger was sent clear down the right and his blistering effort from just inside the area beat Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola at the near post for his first goal since December 2019.

Fulham could have climbed out of the relegation zone on goal difference, at the expense of Newcastle, with a win at Craven Cottage but barely created a clear-cut chance and slumped to a fourth straight loss.

Scott Parker's side stayed in third-to-last place with six games remaining, two fewer than Newcastle, and has now wasted three chances to get out of the bottom three for the first time since December.

Wolves looked to have taken the lead on the stroke of halftime when Willian Jose headed home from Daniel Podence's cross from the right, but VAR spotted the most marginal offside against Podence.

Wolves jumped to 12th place and is 12 points above Fulham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the f...

Pak parliamentary panel endorses jail for criticising armed forces; slammed for 'ridiculous idea'

From Pakistani federal ministers to opposition leaders to the legal fraternity, people from across the divide have criticised the approval of a bill by the countrys National Assemblys standing committee, which proposed up to two years impri...

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021