Sports News Roundup: Johnson no longer defending champion; Report details Tiger Woods' confusion after crash and more

Zalatoris and Harman climb Masters leaderboard as big names falter

Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman tamed their nerves and Augusta National in the first two rounds of the Masters to claim a share of second place heading into the weekend as better-known players were sent packing. Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under-par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Master's appearance.

Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans.

Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week's Monte Carlo Masters because of "complications related to COVID-19". The world number 49, who reached the semi-finals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury.

Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively. Spieth (68), who on Sunday cracked a nearly four-year winless streak at TPC San Antonio, struggled to tame the blustery Augusta National in the first round, but reclaimed his nerve Friday, ending the day two back from leader Justin Rose.

Report details Tiger Woods' confusion after crash

Golf icon Tiger Woods wasn't sure where he was when a sheriff's deputy interviewed him after his one-car crash in February, according to a 22-page report obtained by USA Today. Woods was in Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational and promotional appearances but told the deputy that he thought he was in Florida, where he makes his permanent residence.

No putter, no problem for Kim after he snaps club in anger

It was a case of no putter, no problem for Kim Si-woo at the Masters on Friday. After breaking his putter in anger, the South Koran used a three-wood to put on the final four holes at Augusta National.

Court says 13 Deshaun Watson accusers must ID themselves

A total of 13 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson must identify themselves, it was ruled in a pair of emergency hearings on Friday. Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women who allege he sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately during the course of a massage.

'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at full speed. The athlete was six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, America's most decorated track athlete.

Olympics-Marathon swim qualifier moved to Portugal, diving confirmed

A 2020 Olympics diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May but a marathon swimming qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka has been moved to Portugal, world body FINA said on Friday. A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan.

ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz advances at Sardegna Open

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz dispatched Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia on Friday to advance to the semifinals in the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy. Fritz recorded eight aces en route to posting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bedene in one hour, 25 minutes. He advanced to face third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonegro, who benefited from eight double faults by Yannick Hanfmann of Germany to rally to a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory in two hours, 43 minutes.

