Brandon Fernandes commits to FC Goa for 3 more years

PTI | Ajaccio | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:07 IST
FC Goa on Saturday announced that Brandon Fernandes has penned a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Brandon, 26, has been with FC Goa since being selected by the Gaurs in the 2017 ISL draft, a media release issued here said.

The midfielder holds the record for the highest number of assists recorded by an Indian in the Hero Indian Super League.

''Playing for FC Goa has always been special ever since I arrived here four years back. I feel at home here,'' Brandon was quoted as saying by fcgoa.in.

''Together we have been able to stitch together a lot of successful; chapters over the past few years and I am looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the years to come.'' FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, ''He has grown leaps and bounds since he first arrived here in 2017 to turn into one of the most consistent creative forces in the country.

''He's been a very important part of our success over the past 4 years and has become ingrained into the fabric of the club.'' PTI NRB ATK ATK

