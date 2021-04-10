Left Menu

FC Goa stars excited ahead of 'special' AFC Champions League debut

Indian football is all set to move forward together into a new era, with FC Goa having the "special" distinction of being the first club from the country to play in the AFC Champions League Group Stage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 14:24 IST
FC Goa stars excited ahead of 'special' AFC Champions League debut
FC Goa and India midfielder Brandon Fernandes (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football is all set to move forward together into a new era, with FC Goa having the "special" distinction of being the first club from the country to play in the AFC Champions League Group Stage. FC Goa and India midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels that bringing the AFC Champions League to India is an achievement for the entire nation.

"It's a huge achievement for the state and the country. It's more like a national representation rather than a club or state. The entire nation will be watching us as one and so we ought to give it our all," All India Football Federation quoted Brandon as saying. India had earlier been granted a direct spot in the AFC Champions League Group Stage and having finished at the top of the ISL table in the 2019-20 season, the Gaurs had qualified for the ACL, creating history in the process.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the Group E matches of the competition will be played in Goa this time, as the state will play host to teams like Persepolis (Iran), Al-Rayyan (Qatar), and Al-Wahda (UAE), along with FC Goa. "It's a very important step for us. It's not going to be easy. We are not just representing Goa, we are representing the whole country," said goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, who had also represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

"Everyone is very excited and we are looking forward to this big event. We will make sure we prepare well and give our best and try to use this opportunity in best way we can," he added. Ishan Pandita, who recently made his Blue Tigers debut in the 1-1 draw against Oman in Dubai, UAE, feels that this is an opportunity to make the nation proud.

"It's obviously a very special feeling. It's not only Goa that we're representing but the whole nation. It's a great opportunity that we have to show Asia and the world that India can play good football. We're training hard and our preparations are going well. We are ready to put in some good performances and hopefully do our 1.3 billion proud," said Pandita. Goa's local lad and India defender Adil Khan feels that it is a "pride and privilege" for the state to host such prestigious matches in such difficult times.

Midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who had captained India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup four years back, mentioned that the magnitude of the occasion is understood by everyone in the camp, as all the players and coaches look to prepare for the matches against the best in Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Poll violence kills five in India's battleground state Bengal

At least five people were killed in election-related violence in Indias West Bengal state on Saturday, a police official and political leaders said, the deadliest day so far in multi-phase voting there.Violence first broke out when two unid...

Hong Kong Police arrest over 10,200 over anti-govt protests in last 20 months

Hong Kong Police have arrested over 10,200 people in connection with the anti-government protests in the last 20 months, signalling the extent of the crackdown launched by Beijing-backed authorities to silence dissenters. Over 600 people ha...

ATK signs Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan has signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player.Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club said...

MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state might reach one lakh by the end of this month given the spike in infection count.He made the statement while speaking to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021