ATK signs Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC

ATK signs Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FCPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:09 IST
Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan has signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player.
Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Saturday.
The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1.
''With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player,'' a statement from Hyderabad FC said.
Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.
The club wishes Liston Colaco the very best for his future.
