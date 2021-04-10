Left Menu

Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against CSK, no Steve Smith in DC XI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:18 IST
Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against CSK, no Steve Smith in DC XI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday.

For DC, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes got a look-in with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still serving their quarantine.

Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis completed their overseas line-up.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis are the four foreign players with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to competitive cricket.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Political storm erupts after 5 killed during Bengal poll including 4 in CISF firing

In the first major outbreak of violence during West Bengal assembly elections, five persons were killed, including four in a firing by CISF personnel, while five candidates were attacked during the fourth phase of polling in 44 seats on Sat...

Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalias city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who...

Thousands protest in Belgrade, demand government action to stop pollution

Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on Saturday in a protest against lack of government action to prevent water, land and air pollution by industries such as the mining sector. Protesters, who came to ...

Attack on toll plaza staff in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; furniture, windowpanes damaged

A group of men allegedly attacked employees of a toll plaza in Rajasthans Jhalawar following an argument besides damaging furniture and windowpanes, according to police.The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa vill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021