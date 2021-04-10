Horse racing-Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win Grand National on Minella Times

Horse racing-Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win Grand National on Minella TimesReuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:06 IST
Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National when she steered Minella Times to victory at Aintree on Saturday.
Minella Times, priced at 11-1, surged off the final fence to beat 100-1 shot Balko Des Flos, with Any Second Now in third.
"I don't feel male or female right now, I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable," Blackmore told ITV Sport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aintree