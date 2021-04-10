Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans.

MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game. The 28-year-old right-hander, threw 112 pitches and has allowed only three hits in 15 scoreless innings this season.

Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively. Spieth (68), who on Sunday cracked a nearly four-year winless streak at TPC San Antonio, struggled to tame the blustery Augusta National in the first round, but reclaimed his nerve Friday, ending the day two back from leader Justin Rose.

NBA roundup: Celtics' Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 53

Jayson Tatum scored 35 of his career-high 53 points after halftime as the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point deficit to outlast the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 in overtime Friday night. Tatum, the youngest player in Celtics history to score at least 50 in a game at 23 years and 37 days, shot 16 of 25 from the field, had six 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds as the Celtics won for the fourth time in five games. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Marcus Smart 24 points and eight assists.

NHL roundup: Blues crush Wild 9-1

Ryan O'Reilly posted his second career hat trick and Jaden Schwartz added a pair of goals as the St. Louis Blues routed the visiting Minnesota Wild 9-1 Friday night. Justin Faulk (goal, two assists), Sammy Blais (goal, two assists), Torey Krug (two assists), Robert Thomas (two assists) and Tyler Bozak (two assists) also had multi-point games for the Blues.

Court says 13 Deshaun Watson accusers must ID themselves

A total of 13 women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson must identify themselves, it was ruled in a pair of emergency hearings on Friday. Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women who allege he sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately during the course of a massage.

Soccer-Man City suffer 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Leeds

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City slumped to a shock 2-1 home defeat against 10-man Leeds United on Saturday, with two-goal Stuart Dallas scoring the winner in stoppage time. Pep Guardiola fielded a much-changed City side who struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute when full-back Dallas drove the ball home off the post with the visitors' first shot.

Soccer-Late Alexander-Arnold strike earns Liverpool 2-1 win over Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Liverpool fought back to snatch a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa and move provisionally into the Premier League's top four on Saturday. Juergen Klopp's side collected their first home league win in 2021 after right back Alexander-Arnold scored with a curling effort from the edge of the box at the death.

'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at full speed. The athlete was six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, America's most decorated track athlete.

Swimming-Leukaemia survivor Ikee adds two more titles at Japan championships

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee won the women's 50 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly events at the national championships on Saturday, less than eight months after she returned to competition following her recovery from leukaemia. Ikee finished in 24.84 seconds in the 50m freestyle, missing the 24.46 seconds mark she needed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 23.

