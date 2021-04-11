Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego reaches Sardegna Open final

Third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego rallied to beat second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy. Sonego, 25, was up 3-0 in the second set before Fritz rallied to claim the set. Sonego opened the third set with breaks in Fritz's first three service games and quickly closed out the match.

Rose leads Masters by two as play resumes after rain delay

Justin Rose moved two shots clear of the field moments after third-round action at the Masters resumed following a 78-minute weather delay on Saturday. Rose and Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, playing the final group, were at the par-four seventh when play was halted at 3:57 p.m. ET (1957 GMT) and the course evacuated before heavy rain arrived with nine players within three strokes of the lead.

MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game. The 28-year-old right-hander, threw 112 pitches and has allowed only three hits in 15 scoreless innings this season.

NBA roundup: Celtics' Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 53

Jayson Tatum scored 35 of his career-high 53 points after halftime as the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point deficit to outlast the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 in overtime Friday night. Tatum, the youngest player in Celtics history to score at least 50 in a game at 23 years and 37 days, shot 16 of 25 from the field, had six 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds as the Celtics won for the fourth time in five games. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Marcus Smart 24 points and eight assists.

NHL roundup: Blues crush Wild 9-1

Ryan O'Reilly posted his second career hat trick and Jaden Schwartz added a pair of goals as the St. Louis Blues routed the visiting Minnesota Wild 9-1 Friday night. Justin Faulk (goal, two assists), Sammy Blais (goal, two assists), Torey Krug (two assists), Robert Thomas (two assists) and Tyler Bozak (two assists) also had multi-point games for the Blues.

Soccer-Man City suffer 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Leeds

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City slumped to a shock 2-1 home defeat against 10-man Leeds United on Saturday, with two-goal Stuart Dallas scoring the winner in stoppage time. Pep Guardiola fielded a much-changed City side who struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute when full-back Dallas drove the ball home off the post with the visitors' first shot.

Horschel has embarrassing fall, failing to master balance

Walking around with stained white trousers and wet feet on Augusta's pristine course made Billy Horschel stand out for all the wrong reasons on Saturday but at least the American saw the funny side after he ended up on his backside at the 13th hole. After his second shot at the par-five 13th ended submerged in the Rae's Creek tributary in front of the green in the third round of the Masters, Horschel decided to remove his shoes and socks in an attempt to hit the ball out of the water.

Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

Rachael Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the race as she steered Minella Times across the finishing line at Aintree on Saturday. The Irishwoman, who became the first leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival last month, timed her finish to perfection as Minella Times surged ahead after the 30th and final fence.

