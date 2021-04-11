Left Menu

Rugby-Extra work has delivered positive result, says Thorn

Extra work by the Queensland Reds explains their unbeaten dominance in Super Rugby AU this season, coach Brad Thorn said after the team secured their place in next month's final with a narrow win over the ACT Brumbies.

Extra work by the Queensland Reds explains their unbeaten dominance in Super Rugby AU this season, coach Brad Thorn said after the team secured their place in next month's final with a narrow win over the ACT Brumbies. James O'Connor's late penalty secured a 24-22 victory on Saturday in Brisbane to seal top spot for the Reds, ensuring Thorn's team have home field advantage in the decider on May 8.

After struggling in recent campaigns, the Reds have shown a significant improvement this year. Thorn praised his players' dedication as the key to turning the team's fortunes around. "Every club's got their programme, so it's the things you do extra is where the guys show initiative," said Thorn, who replaced Nick Stiles as coach in late 2017.

"It's like at university or school. There's going to be the weekly thing, but if you can get a group of people to have that initiative and who want to get better, it's what you do around that. "Then, you're seeing the benefit with the kickers, you're seeing the benefit in all the guys, the nines in their passing and a whole heap of things.

The Reds' win over the Brumbies maintained the team's 100% record across seven games so far and. With two rounds remaining in the regular season, Thorn's team cannot be surpassed at the summit. The former All Black forward said his team's success is a reflection of the state's status within the sport in Australia.

"When I came here, they told me 40% of Super Rugby players in Australia come from Queensland, so invest in them, believe in them," he said. "They get connected to the state and to that maroon jersey and to each other, so there's bound to be some benefit down the track. I feel like we're getting some of that."

