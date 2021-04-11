IPL 2021: He kept his calm and motivated boys, says Dhawan on Pant's captaincy

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that skipper Rishabh Pant "did quite well" in his first game as team's leader as he kept his calm and motivated the boys in the middle. Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to chase down the target of 189 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guided the side to a seven-wicket win on Saturday.

"He did quite well. First of all, I am glad that he won the toss. It was a bit sticky wicket so it was good for us to bat second. He kept his calm and kept on motivating the boys. He did good changes as well and I am sure he only gonna get refined from here with this experience. The best thing is he stays calm and his presence of mind is quite there which is very very good," Dhawan said in a virtual press conference after the game. "As a senior player, of course, I give advice to him and to the youngsters whenever they come to me and ask for batting tips or mindset things for sure I always share my knowledge with them," he added.

Dhawan's 85 runs off 54 balls was studded with two sixes and 10 fours. He played shots all around the park and troubled CSK bowlers with his clever batting. "First, I started practising the sweep shot and then I introduced it into my game. I have to improvise my shot according to the field. I knew that CSK will keep square-leg and fine-leg in the 30-yard circle and put fielders at the covers so I knew I have to chip the ball above them. I knew they gonna bowl wide yorkers to me so I was prepared for it," he said.

"It was a good start for me. I will look to continue it in the tournament. Prithvi also did well and we will look to continue this in the tournament. There has been no change in my batting style. I am enjoying my game and you will see playing like this only," the left-handed batsman added. Earlier, Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 15. (ANI)

