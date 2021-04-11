Left Menu

IPL 2021: Boys trained hard and prepared well, says Warner ahead of KKR clash

Ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that the boys have trained hard and they are ready for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:16 IST
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that the boys have trained hard and they are ready for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL.

"Really excited to get out, we had a practice session and the boys are ready to go.... they trained hard and prepared well. Had two good practice games. We are ready to come out and light it up hopefully," Warner said in a video posted by SRH on Twitter. "We know our supporters through social media and they are extremely supportive, I wish they could come but I know they are supporting us 100 per cent and we appreciate their support. Hopefully, we can entertain you by winning some games," he added.

on Saturday, England batsman Jason Roy arrived in Chennai for the IPL. Roy was signed by SRH ahead of the tournament as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Roy will remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI's SOPs before joining the squad.

Over the years, SRH has depended heavily on skipper Warner and he has consistently delivered. With 548 runs in the 13th edition, the captain once again led the Hyderabad unit's charge. And it will be a delight for the SRH team management that opening partner Jonny Bairstow has also been in tremendous form.When it comes to the bowling department, Warner has one of the best line-ups at his disposal. While Bhuvneshwar is back and showed his prowess in the recently concluded series against England, T Natarajan stole the show in the last edition and was rewarded with a national call-up. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma's swing bowling and Rashid Khan's spin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

