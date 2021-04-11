Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan Super League to resume in Karachi on June 1

"The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs," the PCB said in a statement. Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 22 before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match on June 1.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:53 IST
The remaining 20 matches of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place in Karachi's National Stadium with the final on June 20, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended its flagship tournament after seven people, including six players, tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

PCB's Board of Governors were disappointed by the failures highlighted in a report into the breaches of the tournament's COVID-19 standard operating procedures. "The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs," the PCB said in a statement.

Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 22 before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match on June 1.

