Left Menu

Motor racing-Vandoorne wins second Rome Formula E race, Bird stays top

Former McLaren F1 racer Vandoorne also took the bonus point for fastest lap in what was his team's second victory of the season. Bird, second on Saturday and a winner in Saudi Arabia, has 43 points after four rounds with team mate Mitch Evans of New Zealand moving up to second on 39 after finishing sixth on Sunday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:58 IST
Motor racing-Vandoorne wins second Rome Formula E race, Bird stays top

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne won the second Formula E race of the weekend in Rome on Sunday with Britain's Sam Bird staying top of the electric championship's standings despite failing to score for Jaguar. Belgian Vandoorne, who crashed out of the previous day's e-prix in the EUR district of the Italian capital, beat Mahindra Racing's Alexander Sims by 0.666 of a second in what he described as "redemption".

Pascal Wehrlein finished third for Porsche after Venturi's Norman Nato was demoted from the podium for using too much energy. Former McLaren F1 racer Vandoorne also took the bonus point for fastest lap in what was his team's second victory of the season.

Bird, second on Saturday and a winner in Saudi Arabia, has 43 points after four rounds with team mate Mitch Evans of New Zealand moving up to second on 39 after finishing sixth on Sunday. Dutch driver Robin Frijns failed to score and dropped to third overall for Envision Virgin Racing, on 34, with Vandoorne moving up to fourth on 33 and one point clear of Dutch team mate Nyck de Vries.

For the second day in a row the race started behind the safety car due to wet patches on the circuit. Rookie Nick Cassidy was the leader once the lights turned green but that was short-lived due to a technical problem and he spun on the opening lap.

Nato took over for a few laps before he was passed by Wehrlein but Vandoorne then took the lead when the German went off the racing line to activate attack mode. The safety car was again deployed late in the race when Audi's Rene Rast crashed.

The last lap saw Bird and de Vries collide, also collecting Nissan's Oliver Rowland. Saturday's winner Jean-Eric Vergne finished 11th for Techeetah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted Naxal killed in exchange of fire with DRG in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an exchange of firing between Maoists and Dantewada District Reserve Guard DRG, in a forest area between Gaadam and Jungampal villages on Sunday. One 8 mm pistol, a country-m...

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami...

Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.No injury was reported in the fire that took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021