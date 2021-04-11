Left Menu

Newcastle rallies to beat Burnley 2-1, ease relegation fears

PTI | Burnley | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:10 IST
Newcastle rallies to beat Burnley 2-1, ease relegation fears

Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to inspire Newcastle to a 2-1 victory at Burnley that lifted the team six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.

Trailing to Matej Vydra’s first-half goal, Newcastle looked uninspired before Steve Bruce brought on Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson in the 57th minute.

It was Wilson’s first appearance since Feb. 6, with the Magpies winless during the time their top scorer has been out with a hamstring problem, but it was Saint-Maximin who would do the damage at Turf Moor.

Within two minutes of his introduction, the Frenchman, who has been limited to 18 league appearances this season through illness and injury, ran into the penalty area, drawing three defenders before pulling the ball back for Jacob Murphy to fire in an equalizer.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, deputizing for the injured Nick Pope in the Burnley goal, had enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon to that point, but five minutes later he was picking the ball out of the net again as Saint-Maximin raced from the halfway line before finding the bottom corner.

It was a remarkable turnaround after Newcastle had been second best for almost a full hour, and one that could just transform their season.

Victory ended a seven-game winless run for Bruce’s side, and the second-half display offered a roadmap out of trouble.

But Sean Dyche must rue the three points that got away as his side, which has won just one of its last eight, let a winning position slip for a second week running.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the rest of the season after straining knee ligaments during the 2-1 win over Barcelona, his club said on Sunday. Vazquez, who has played at right back for most of the campaign in the absence ...

Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the blocs ...

AstraZeneca has not reacted yet to EU letter on vaccines - Corriere

AstraZeneca has yet to react to a letter sent by the European Commission to complain over below-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Italian daily Corriere della Sera said, adding the Anglo-Swedish group missed a deadline indicated by Br...

Newcastle rallies to beat Burnley 2-1, ease relegation fears

Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to inspire Newcastle to a 2-1 victory at Burnley that lifted the team six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday.Trailing to Matej Vydras first-half goal, Newcastle looked uninspi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021