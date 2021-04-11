Left Menu

Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet C'ships in Cairo

All were tested negative except Denny who was then room-quarantined at a hotel in Cairo.The epee team arrived in Cairo on April 8 and all the fencers and coaches went through the RT-PCR test.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:02 IST
Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet C'ships in Cairo
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian fencers -- Taniksha Khatri and Konsam Denny Singh -- participating in the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Cairo have tested positive for COVID-19 and put in quarantine.

Taniksha participated in the girl's cadet event while Denny was in the junior men's competition.

Fencing Association of India (FAI) President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were under quarantine and doing fine.

''Yes, two fencers have tested positive and they are undergoing quarantine in Cairo. Both the fencers are doing fine,'' Mehta told PTI.

India had fielded 52 fencers -- 24 each in the three disciplines of sabre, foil and epee in the tournament which ended on Sunday.

Both Taniksha and Denny have returned positive in the three rounds of tests on April 8, 9 and 11. They will have another round of test on Tuesday.

FAI Secretary General Bashir Ahmed Khan said the remaining fencers are expected to return home as their competitions were over.

''Since the two are minors, two coaches -- one for each of the two infected by COVID-19 -- will stay back in Cairo,'' Khan said.

Explaining the sequence of events, Khan said all the fencers and coaches of foil event went through the RT-PCR test on April 8 as it was required for air travel while returning back to India from Cairo. All were tested negative except Denny who was then room-quarantined at a hotel in Cairo.

The epee team arrived in Cairo on April 8 and all the fencers and coaches went through the RT-PCR test. All tested negative except RS Sherjin and Taniksha and both of them were then room quarantined in the hotel.

On April 9, RT-PCR test was done of RS Sherjin and Taniksha. Sherjin was found negative but Dennny and Taniksha again tested positive.

On April 11, Dennny and Taniksha were again tested positive during the test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021