Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo beat Palmeiras to win Brazilian Supercup

Both sides squandered three of their first eight spot kicks before Mayke missed for Palmeiras and Rodrigo Caio scored for Flamengo to give the Rio de Janeiro club victory in the annual contest between the winners of the Brazilian league and the Brazilian Cup. Palmeiras took the lead in the neutral venue of Brasilia after just two minutes when Raphael Veiga superbly flicked the ball round a defender and ran on to rifle home a low drive.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:21 IST
Soccer-Flamengo beat Palmeiras to win Brazilian Supercup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Flamengo won the Brazilian Supercup on Sunday, beating Palmeiras 6-5 in a gripping penalty shoot-out after the two sides drew 2-2 over 90 minutes. Both sides squandered three of their first eight spot kicks before Mayke missed for Palmeiras and Rodrigo Caio scored for Flamengo to give the Rio de Janeiro club victory in the annual contest between the winners of the Brazilian league and the Brazilian Cup.

Palmeiras took the lead in the neutral venue of Brasilia after just two minutes when Raphael Veiga superbly flicked the ball round a defender and ran on to rifle home a low drive. However, the 2020 league winners fought back quickly, with Gabriel Barbosa getting an equaliser midway through the first half and Giorgian De Arrascaeta putting them 2-1 up on the stroke of halftime.

Veiga got his and Palmeiras' second in the 74th minute when he scored from the spot after Rony was felled in the box but neither side could get the goal to prevent the final going to penalties. The triumph continues an excellent run for Flamengo. The Rio side won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league in 2019 and retained their league title earlier this year after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021