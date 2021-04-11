Left Menu

Cricket-England skipper Joe Root overshadowed by brother Billy in County clash

He earned a well-deserved fist bump and a pat on the back from his big brother as Glamorgan set Yorkshire 379 to win an hour into day four. In response, Yorkshire were rocked by three early wickets, with Joe falling for 13 shortly after lunch. But Adam Lyth and Harry Brook added 131 in a solid fourth-wicket partnership to halt Glamorgan's charge and earn Yorkshire a hard-fought draw.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:54 IST
Cricket-England skipper Joe Root overshadowed by brother Billy in County clash

Billy Root claimed a chunk of family bragging rights family bragging rights over older brother and England test captain Joe Root on Sunday when the pair came face to face in the County Championship. Glamorgan's left-handed batsman Billy, aged 28 and almost two years Joe's junior, followed up his first innings 43 with an unbeaten 110 in the Group 3 match against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Starting with an overnight score of 77, Billy completed his sixth first-class hundred with a double worked off Joe's off-spin. He earned a well-deserved fist bump and a pat on the back from his big brother as Glamorgan set Yorkshire 379 to win an hour into day four.

In response, Yorkshire were rocked by three early wickets, with Joe falling for 13 shortly after lunch. But Adam Lyth and Harry Brook added 131 in a solid fourth-wicket partnership to halt Glamorgan's charge and earn Yorkshire a hard-fought draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on first day of ‘tika utsav’: Govt

On the first day of tika utsav, more than 27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till Sunday evening, taking the cumulative number of doses given in the country to 10,43,65,035, the Union health ministry said.The tika utsav refers...

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021