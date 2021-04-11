Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT On Sunday, April 11

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Noah Locke transferring from Florida to Louisville Noah Locke is transferring from Florida to Louisville, he announced Sunday on Twitter. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-LOU-FLA-LOCKE-TRANSFER, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m. - -

Tigers place Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on 10-day IL The Detroit Tigers placed designated hitter/first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left biceps strain. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-CABRERA, Field Level Media - - Giants acquire INF Thairo Estrada from Yankees The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Thairo Estrada from the New York Yankees on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations. BASEBALL-MLB-SF-NYY-ESTRADA, Field Level Media

- - Cards OF Tyler O'Neill (groin) on 10-day IL The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain as part of a flurry of moves on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ONEILL, Field Level Media

- - Angels' Dexter Fowler (torn ACL) to miss 6-9 months An MRI on Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler revealed a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-FOWLER, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Atlanta at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Boston at Denver, 3 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8 p.m. Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at New York, 8 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

- - Hawks' Trae Young, six others ruled out vs. Hornets Point guard Trae Young is one of seven players ruled out for the Atlanta Hawks in Sunday afternoon's game against the Hornets in Charlotte, N.C. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-YOUNG, Field Level Media

- - Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear deal A six-game audition with the Brooklyn Nets has resulted in a multiyear deal for forward Alize Johnson, the team announced. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-JOHNSON-DEAL, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: NC State, Dave Doeren agree to two-year extension North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Raleigh through the 2025 season, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NCST-DOEREN, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. - -

Panthers, Nikita Gusev reach one-year deal The Florida Panthers and forward Nikita Gusev agreed to a one-year contract for the remainder of the season, the team announced. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-NJD-GUSEV, Field Level Media - -

Devils acquire D Jonas Siegenthaler from Capitals The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-WSH-SIEGENTHALER, Field Level Media - -

Predators F Michael McCarron to have hearing with NHL Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday, the league announced. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-MCCARRON, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF PGA Tour - Complete coverage of fourth round of The Masters

- - - - HORSE RACING Essential Quality early favorite to win Kentucky Derby Essential Quality, trained by Brad Cox, is expected to be the favorite to win the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1. SPORTS-USA-KENTUCKY-DERBY, Field Level Media

- - - - AUTO RACING NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, 4 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS ATP Tour -- Marbella, Spain; Cagliari, Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco WTA -- Bogota, Columbia; Charleston, S.C.

- - - - ESPORTS CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 LoL -- League Championship Series Midseason Showdown Call of Duty League -- Stage 2 Major - -

News: OG welcome back ana to Dota 2 roster ESPORTS-DOTA-ANA, Field Level Media - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)