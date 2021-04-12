Left Menu

PSG has problems at the back, says Bayern goalkeeper Neuer

Ahead of the second leg quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said that side can bounce back as the French side has "problems at the back".

ANI | Munich | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:56 IST
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second leg quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said that side can bounce back as the French side has "problems at the back". Bayern suffered their first European defeat under Hansi Flick last week as PSG ran out 3-2 winners at Allianz Arena to take control of the tie.

The reigning champions will now have to win by two clear goals or while scoring more than three away goals at Parc des Princes in order to reach the semi-finals. "We need to stay calm in our heads, but have fire in our heart. We want to approach the game the right way, with motivation, a good attitude of course, and the stability you need against such quick players," Neuer told the Bundesliga's official website.

"We'll need to keep our cool, play attacking football and put them under pressure. They have problems at the back. If we create as many chances as we did in Munich, then we can do it," he added. Bayern will still be without star striker Robert Lewandowski in the second leg as he continues his recovery from injury. However, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting will be available for the trip to France while Marquinhos is still a doubt for PSG after missing their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday.

Bayern will play against PSG in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

