Chris Gayle first to hit 350 sixes in Indian Premier League

Star West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Monday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:00 IST
Punjab Kings batsmen Chris Gayle (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Star West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Monday added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle (351 sixes) achieved the feat during his 40-run knock against Rajasthan Royals when he whacked a maximum over deep square leg off England all-rounder Ben Stokes' delivery at the Wankhede.

The Punjab Kings batsman was already leading the charts and his two sixes against Rajasthan Royals only consolidated his position. Former South Africa swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers is at the second spot having hit 237 sixes in the cash-rich league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is next on the list with 216 sixes under his belt while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have smashed 214 and 201 sixes respectively.

The Big-hitting West Indies batsman has so far played 133 IPL matches in which he has scored 4,812 runs at a strike rate of over 150. He has hit six hundreds and 31 half-centuries. (ANI)

