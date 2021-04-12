Left Menu

Indian men's hockey team drops one place to 5th in FIH rankings

Germany 2153.30 remain in third position, bouncing back from their two defeats against the Dutch in Amstelveen by claiming a draw and a victory against higher-ranked Argentina in Buenos Aires early this month.Australia 2112.90 sit fourth, with England 2052.38 and New Zealand 1920.84 fifth and sixth respectively.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:15 IST
The Indian men's hockey team dropped one place to fifth in the FIH world rankings issued on Monday, despite its two wins against Olympic champions Argentina in the Pro League matches.

India registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday in Buenos Aires in the second match of the FIH Pro League. The Manpreet Singh-led side had also won the first match in a penalty shoot-out on Saturday.

But, the Indian team moved down a rung from the fourth spot it occupied in the January rankings though it accumulated more points -- 2223.458 -- than the previous chart -- 2064.10.

Reigning World and European champions Belgium (2602.31 points) sit at the summit ahead of 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winners Australia (2489.53). Germany’s recent fine form in the FIH Hockey Pro League -- where they have recorded double away wins against the Netherlands and Argentina in recent weeks -- has seen them climb from sixth to third in the standings. Germany now have 2253.48 points.

Netherlands (2232.55) are in fourth, followed by Argentina (1923.42) at sixth, England (1836.85), New Zealand (1680.08), Spain (1653.86) and Canada (1517.36).

In the women's rankings, the Indian team is ninth with 1643.00 points, the same position as in the previous chart. Netherlands (2772.08 points) have extended their advantage over second ranked Argentina (2235.59), strengthening their hold on top spot thanks to two FIH Hockey Pro League victories against Germany in March. Germany (2153.30) remain in third position, bouncing back from their two defeats against the Dutch in Amstelveen by claiming a draw and a victory against higher-ranked Argentina in Buenos Aires early this month.

Australia (2112.90) sit fourth, with England (2052.38) and New Zealand (1920.84) fifth and sixth respectively. Spain (1902.12) is at seventh while Ireland (1683.08) and China (1621.00) are at eighth and tenth respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

