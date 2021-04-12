Left Menu

Soccer-Villa's Trezeguet to undergo knee surgery

"Trezeguet... will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement. "Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery." Villa, who are 11th in the standings with 44 points from 30 games, host leaders Manchester City in their next match on April 21.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:26 IST
Soccer-Villa's Trezeguet to undergo knee surgery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury that requires surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Egypt international, who has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, suffered ligament damage in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool. "Trezeguet... will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement. "Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery."

Villa, who are 11th in the standings with 44 points from 30 games, host leaders Manchester City in their next match on April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC writes to EC, seeks strict action against BJP leaders for 'inflammatory' remarks

The TMC on Monday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of four unarmed civilians, shortly before the poll...

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Innings Ben Stokes c b Shami 0 Manan Vohra c and b Arshdeep 12 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Arshdeep 119 Jos Buttler b Richardson 25 Shivam Dube c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Riyan Parag c Rahul b Shami 25 Rahul Tewatia c Rahul b Meredi...

Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey

Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. This use was not c...

Two cattle smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 8 held

With the arrest of eight people, police on Monday foiled two cattle smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur, officials said.A total of 109 animals were rescued, they said.A police party intercepted six trucks in the Chenani area and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021