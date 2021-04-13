Left Menu

Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Celtics go on 31-3 run to rally past Nuggets

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and the visiting Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 105-87 on Sunday. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker scored 14 each and Robert Williams III scored 10 points for the Celtics, who went on a 31-3 run in the third and fourth quarters.

Mets-Phillies postponed due to rain; will play doubleheader Tuesday

Inclement weather caused the postponement of Monday's game between the host New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. The game was postponed to Tuesday, where the teams will play a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m.

Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. At one point during his wayward round Sunday, he could be seen slamming an iron back into his bag multiple times.

Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away.

Minnesota sports teams postpone games after police shooting

Professional sports in Minneapolis were effectively suspended on Monday following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in the suburb of Brooklyn Center and subsequent outcry. Major League Baseball's (MLB) Minnesota Twins, National Basketball Association's (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) were all set to play at home on Monday.

MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions. In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks sits out due to Minnesota shooting

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks pulled himself out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to the emotional distress he is feeling over the shooting of a Black man in the Minneapolis area. Hicks was slated to play center field and bat sixth for the game at Dunedin, Fla. But he informed manager Aaron Boone that he was unable to play due to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

U.S. women's national team to appeal pay claims after working conditions settlement

The U.S. women's national team can proceed with their appeal over claims for equal pay after a judge on Monday approved a settlement between the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and the players over working conditions. The women's team sued their governing body in 2019, alleging gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions and months later picked up their fourth World Cup as fans chanted "equal pay" during the final.

MMA:'The fight is off' McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat

Ireland's Conor McGregor has told Dustin Poirier their third fight scheduled for July 10 is off after the pair quarrelled on Twitter over a $500,000 donation to the American's charity. Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this month that a third fight was booked with Poirier, who became the first man to knock him out in January. McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014.

Swiatek pulls out of Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court swing in Madrid

French Open champion Iga Swiatek has decided to skip next week's Stuttgart Open and will begin her claycourt swing in Madrid the following week, the Polish teenager said on Monday. Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome -- both WTA 1000 events -- before her title defence at Roland Garros which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

