Soccer-Man City's Sterling hoping to end 'weird' season on a high

He scored 30 goals in 51 games in the 2019-20 season. Despite the dip in form, Sterling is on course to add to his medal tally with Premier League leaders City, who are still competing on four fronts.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:29 IST
Raheem Sterling has struggled to hit the same heights as previous campaigns but the Manchester City forward says he is still enjoying his football during this "weird" season. Sterling has scored 13 goals in 40 games in all competitions this season with manager Pep Guardiola rotating his squad amid a congested fixture schedule. He scored 30 goals in 51 games in the 2019-20 season.

Despite the dip in form, Sterling is on course to add to his medal tally with Premier League leaders City, who are still competing on four fronts. "Don't get me wrong, this season for me personally has been a very weird one," Sterling, who was on the bench for their 2-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund last week, said on BT Sport.

"Nevertheless I'm still enjoying my football and giving my all to the team. If I don't score or do something to help the team I'm not happy coming off the field. "Of course I'm happy we've won but at the same time I think that's what helps me to get these goals is to be that driven and it's the perfect time in the season now."

Sterling said he was looking to finish the season strongly and carry on that form to the England team for the European Championship. "I definitely want to be a part of that group, with a good bunch of quality players who are all in contention to start," Sterling said.

"We are really focused on winning and focused on putting in a good performance and focused on trying to achieve being the number one team in the world."

