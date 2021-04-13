Seville to be host city for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Spanish city of Seville will host the 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards on May 6 in a virtual ceremony owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the many big names who have had a year to remember and who will be in contention for the awards are Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Robert Lewandowski (Sportsman), Naomi Osaka, Federica Brignone (Sportswoman).

Fomer Portugal footballer and Laureus Academy Member Luis Figo said: ''As a Laureus Academy Member who lives in Spain, I am really happy that the 2021 Awards will be hosted in the country again.

''The last was in Barcelona in 2007, which is a long time. A big thank you to everyone in Seville who is making this possible at a difficult time,'' he added.

Juan Espadas, the Mayor of Seville, said: ''It is a great pleasure for us to join with Laureus for the 2021 World Sports Awards, especially at such a moment as this for the City of Seville, which is celebrating the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the Earth by Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastian Elcano.

The awards show, featuring presentations and related news stories will be available to the world's media, and broadcast extensively on Laureus social media platforms.

The winners of Laureus World Sports Awards are selected by a jury comprising 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

