Left Menu

Soccer-Italy approves opening stadium to fans at 25% capacity for Euros

Italy's government will allow fans to attend matches at this year's European Championship in Rome's Olympic Stadium with at least 25% capacity, the country's soccer federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Tuesday. Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and European soccer's governing body UEFA had asked the 12 host nations to submit their plans for allowing fans inside stadiums by early April.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:19 IST
Soccer-Italy approves opening stadium to fans at 25% capacity for Euros
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's government will allow fans to attend matches at this year's European Championship in Rome's Olympic Stadium with at least 25% capacity, the country's soccer federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and European soccer's governing body UEFA had asked the 12 host nations to submit their plans for allowing fans inside stadiums by early April. The finals run from June 11-July 11. Last week the Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline and UEFA had given until April 19 for a decision.

"Italy and Rome are on board. The government approval of the public's presence at Rome's Euro 2020 matches is wonderful news that we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement. "The message that the government sends to the country is one of great confidence and extraordinary vision.

"Italy is showing courage that it is fighting against the pandemic and at the same time working to restart safely according to a clear and defined programme and schedule." Italy has registered 115,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. The country has reported 3.79 million cases to date.

Rome is due to host three group games -- including the tournament's opening match between Italy and Turkey on June 11 -- and one quarter-final. Among the other 11 host cities, Budapest is looking to fill its 68,000-seater Puskas Arena at 100% capacity while St Petersburg and Baku have plans for 50%.

London, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow agreed to fill their stadiums at capacities ranging from 25% to 33%. London confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for the three group matches and a last-16 game but the UK government's 'roadmap' could allow for a much higher capacity for the semi-finals and final.

Dublin and Bilbao were unable to commit to at least some fans being able to attend games. Munich's mayor said on Monday he could not rule out blocking fans from attending games in June due to the infection rate and protection orders in the Bavarian capital.

A final decision on whether those three cities remain hosts will be made at UEFA's executive committee meeting on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Look for viability of complete lockdown in worst affected districts of UP:HC  

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where COVID-19 has spread at alarming rate in the last two or three weeks saying if the situation is n...

Odisha govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 preparations to hospitals

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the health and family welfare department of the state government on Tuesday had asked all districts administrations to activate all government and private COVID-19 hospitals and medical faci...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reports

The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Tuesday it was reviewing cases of rare blood clots in women who had taken Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. federal health authorities recommended pausing the use of the shot. In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021