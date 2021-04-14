Left Menu

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

We will take lots of confidence from this game as we move forward, Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.The MI skipper called the win a complete team effort on a difficult track.KKR batted brilliantly in the Powerplay. A perfect game needs to be bold, it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game, said Morgan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 00:04 IST
It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an ''excellent fightback'' against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesn't get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.

Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last 10 overs of the match to defend a meagre total of 152 against KKR which managed only 20 runs in the last five overs.

''It was an excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. We will take lots of confidence from this game as we move forward,'' Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The MI skipper called the win a complete team effort on a difficult track.

''KKR batted brilliantly in the Powerplay. Rahul (Chahar) came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal (Pandya) bowling those overs at the end was vital as well.

''It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers. As batters, you need to carry on. The trend in Chennai is you can't hit from ball one. You have to plan before you go into bat. We were 15-20 runs short,'' he said.

Losing captain Eoin Morgan was unhappy that his team didn't play ''bold cricket'' in the final 10 overs.

''Yes, disappointing (to lose). We played some really good cricket for most parts of the game, we looked comfortable in the chase, but they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn't work out for us,'' he said.

''We made a few mistakes and will need to sort that out. A perfect game needs to be bold, it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game,'' said Morgan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks push S&P 500 to record close, buoy Nasdaq

The SP 500 closed at another record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq composite index jumped, as investors shook off concerns about the halt in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation. The drugmakers shares hit a o...

Taser vs. gun mix-up raises concerns about training, design after Minnesota shooting

The company that manufactures Tasers says it has implemented design features and training recommendations to reduce the chances that law enforcement officers would confuse the electroshock weapon for a handgun when using force.But after a p...

Ecuador detains comptroller, ex-minister in Petroecuador probe

Ecuador on Tuesday detained the countrys comptroller and a former energy minister as part of an investigation into corruption at three state institutions, including oil company Petroecuador, the national prosecutors office said.The arrests ...

WRAPUP 6-Biden proposes summit with Putin after Russia calls U.S. 'adversary' over Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraines border and proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes. The Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021