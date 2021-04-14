Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern put 'heart and soul' into Paris win, says Mueller

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller said they had put their "heart and soul" into Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain, a result that saw the defending champions go out on the away goals rule after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:12 IST
Soccer-Bayern put 'heart and soul' into Paris win, says Mueller

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller said they had put their "heart and soul" into Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain, a result that saw the defending champions go out on the away goals rule after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of the game in Paris but it was not enough to overturn a 3-2 loss in last week's first leg in Germany.

"We're very disappointed. We put in a lot of heart and soul but scored one goal too few," Mueller said https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2021/04/reaction-to-the-away-goals-defeat-in-the-champions-league-to-psg after their quarter-finals exit. "It was different from the game in Munich, we didn't really come close to their goal in the opening stages, Paris had the first few chances.

"Our effort and commitment in the second half were superb but it was very scrappy. We never really put them under permanent pressure, we were dangerous but Paris were too." Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said the damage was done in the first leg.

"The 1-0 was deserved, but the result last week was not good enough," Neuer said. "It's annoying, especially if you look at the first game, where we missed many chances and conceded one or two goals too many."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals ...

Tamil New Year ushered in with subdued gaiety

The Tamil New Year, Pilava, was on Wednesday ushered in with subdued gaiety across Tamil Nadu with a slew of Covid-19 protocols in place for devotees, who usually throng temples in large numbers to celebrate the day.The coronavirus restrict...

Applications open for Micromax In Note 1 Android 11 Early Access program

Micromax has started taking applications for the Android 11 Early Access for In Note 1. The last date to apply for the program is April 18, 2021, the company said on Wednesday.Announcing the program in a post on the In community forums, Mic...

GR Infraprojects files for IPO to raise Rs 800 crore

GR Infraprojects Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus DRHP with the markets regulator for initial public offering to raise between Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021