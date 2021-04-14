Left Menu

Tennis-Evans eager to get vaccinated ahead of Wimbledon

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:43 IST
Tennis-Evans eager to get vaccinated ahead of Wimbledon

Britain's Dan Evans said he would be "heartbroken" to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wimbledon in June and is eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Evans' comments come after world number two Daniil Medvedev tested positive on Monday and was subsequently withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters.

Some of the top players at the Miami Open recently expressed a reluctance to get vaccinated but Evans, Britain's top ranked male player at No. 33, was not among them. "I'm very eager to get vaccinated, if I can," he told reporters on Tuesday after beating Dusan Lajovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, his first Tour-level victory on clay in four years.

"It would be heartbreaking if I tested positive for Wimbledon." Evans said he had witnessed the celebrations back home to mark the reopening of England's businesses after three months of lockdown but said he "won't be socializing any time soon" to avoid getting infected.

Organisers of Wimbledon, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, have said players must stay at official hotels during the grasscourt Grand Slam as part of safety measures. But Evans, who reached a career-high ranking of 26 in February, said he would not be against top players being given a "bit of leeway".

"I would have no issues if some of the top guys were given a bit of leeway, past champions, where they can stay at a house," said the 30-year-old. "I think they would be pretty responsible, not be out for dinner. "It's going to be a different Wimbledon ... I don't really know what to expect, but yet I'll expect they'll do a good job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26

Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai this week and exchange views on a key United Nations climate conference, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.Sino-U.S. ties had sunk to...

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irelands RTE television reported on Wednesday.The European Union laun...

Sterling recovers ground, hits one-week high vs. dollar

Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some ground after a brief dip the previous day following news the Bank of Englands chief economist resigned.The pound dipped on Tuesday afternoon, hitting a six-week l...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021