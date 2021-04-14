Left Menu

Pant's way of thinking has shades of Kohli and Williamson, feels DC coach Ponting

The way I saw him keep on turning pitches in India vs England, I thought he kept way better than I thought he could, said Ponting, known for his bluntness.If his keeping improves, with his batting, he could be Indias keeper in Tests for next 10-12 years no doubt. The coach had no hesitation in revealing that the last edition of the IPL wasnt Pants finest.He was disappointing for us in the tournament last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:58 IST
Pant's way of thinking has shades of Kohli and Williamson, feels DC coach Ponting

Rishabh Pant's thought process as captain is quite similar to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, says his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, describing the sprightly wicketkeeper-batsman as a ''winner''. Pant won his debut match as captain in the IPL against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Ponting believes that his energy is simply hard to miss.

''Someone like him (Pant), you want him to get involved in the game as early as possible, and bat for as long as possible,'' Ponting told cricket.com-au.

''The way he thinks, he is actually a bit like Virat or Kane. Now, if they are in at the end, you are going to win more often than not no matter how many runs are required,'' the legendary Australian said.

''He is energetic and you can hear that from behind the stumps, he loves being in the contest and he is a winner,'' the DC coach was all praise for his captain.

Ponting understands that there will be questions about pant's glovework but asserts that he has shown remarkable improvement during the England series.

''...he's just brilliant. The comparisons are always going to be always there for someone who bats like that,'' he responded to Pant's being compared with his former teammate Adam Gilchrist.

''Gilly's keeping is better than Rishabh's no doubt about that. The way I saw him keep on turning pitches in India (vs England), I thought he kept way better than I thought he could,'' said Ponting, known for his bluntness.

''If his keeping improves, with his batting, he could be India's keeper in Tests for next 10-12 years no doubt.'' The coach had no hesitation in revealing that the last edition of the IPL wasn't Pant's finest.

''He was disappointing for us in the tournament last year. He had gone (to the UAE) with a lot of overweight, on the back of the lockdown in India.

''He turned up a bit underdone, did his hammy (hamstring) in the third or fourth game and missed a couple of games. And when he came back, he couldnt get back to the level we expected him to be,'' Ponting recollected.

But he is impressed with how he has worked on his fitness since the start of the Australia tour.

''If you look at him now, he has trimmed down, he is fit, focussed and winning games for India, that can only be good for him and the DC.'' PTI KHS PM PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt promises diplomatic interventions to get P&K fertilisers imports at reasonable rates

The Centre on Wednesday promised to intervene through diplomatic channels for timely supply of phosphatic P and potassic K fertilisers from the international market at reasonable rates.The assurance was given to the fertiliser industry in a...

European powers warn Iran over fate of talks after 60% enrichment move

The European powers party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday that its decision to enrich uranium at 60 purity and install a further 1,000 centrifuges at its Natanz site were contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal...

Limpopo Premier to launch Mopani District Development Model

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha will on Friday launch the Mopani District Development Model.At the launch, Mathabatha will be joined by members of the Executive Council Executive Mayor of Mopani District, Pule Shayi and all the five mayo...

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021