Cricket-Former Zimbabwe captain Streak banned for 8 years for corruption

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been handed an eight-year ban for five breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The breaches took place during Streak's role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement.

