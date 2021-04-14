Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:33 IST
IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in action against Punjab Kings (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). And Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes said everyone in the camp watched and analysed Samson's innings to get prepared ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

"It was a good game to watch as a neutral. It was a really good chase by Rajasthan, but unfortunately, they came up a little bit short, however, Sanju Samson played an incredible innings," said Woakes in a DC release. "We watched the game and picked up on a few things that we would like to do against them. But every IPL game is a new game, new day, probably a new surface, and whichever team adapts better on the day will probably win the game," he added.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to a finger injury on Tuesday. "You want the world's best players playing in the tournament and Ben has done that in the IPL for a few years so it's a shame for him to miss out on the rest of the tournament. I feel for him as a friend as well. But I am sure that he'll come back stronger," said Woakes.

In their first match, Shikhar Dhawan played a blistering knock of 85 from 54 balls, while Prithvi Shaw smashed 72 runs off 38 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by seven wickets. Woakes expressed that all the players in the Delhi set-up are eager to show their mettle in the upcoming matches.

"It's great to get off to a good start. Winning the first game gives a lot of confidence to the team. Everyone's eager to get going. But it's just one performance and there are a lot of games ahead in the IPL," said Woakes. "We have to play against some good teams, so we won't be getting ahead of ourselves. However, everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has operationalised over 75,500 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far: Govt

India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December 2022, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.Vardhan...

Coinbase heads for $89 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were set to jump 36 above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchanges market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.At 1012 a....

EU drug regulator to issue view on J&J vaccine next week

Europes drug regulator said on Wednesday it planned to issue a recommendation on Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. The European Medi...

PE investment in real estate rises 19% in FY21 despite pandemic: Anarock

Private equity investment in real estate rose 19 per cent last fiscal year to USD 6.27 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by increased interest from foreign investors, according to property consultant Anarock. Anarock Capital in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021