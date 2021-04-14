Left Menu

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:22 IST
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela in the game, when the Scottish club was knocked out in the second leg, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italians seen increasingly reluctant to accept AstraZeneca shots

The head of healthcare management in Italys largest region, Lombardy, said on Wednesday there was a growing reluctance amongst residents to accept AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine because of safety fears.Public confidence in the vaccine has be...

TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls

Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal.It said that the pa...

AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the companys COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.We recognise and respect the de...

EU drug regulator to issue view on J&J vaccine next week

Europes drug regulator said on Wednesday it planned to issue a recommendation on Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. The European Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021