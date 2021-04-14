Left Menu

Olympics-French Committee confident French athletes will be vaccinated for Tokyo

The French Olympic committee (CNOSF) is confident that all French athletes can be vaccinated against COVID-19 before this year's Tokyo Olympics, its president said on Wednesday. "The time has come that we allow the athletes who go to Tokyo to be vaccinated in a timely manner," Denis Masseglia told Reuters. "The end of April, beginning of May would be the right time.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:33 IST
Olympics-French Committee confident French athletes will be vaccinated for Tokyo

The French Olympic committee (CNOSF) is confident that all French athletes can be vaccinated against COVID-19 before this year's Tokyo Olympics, its president said on Wednesday. "The time has come that we allow the athletes who go to Tokyo to be vaccinated in a timely manner," Denis Masseglia told Reuters.

"The end of April, beginning of May would be the right time. I am optimistic that the athletes will be vaccinated." A delegation of up to 1,000 people will travel to Tokyo, where the Games will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

The CNOSF said it encourages athletes to get vaccinated, although they have not made it mandatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to discuss Delhi coronavirus situation with LG on Thursday as cases surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the coronavirus situation in the city with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting Thursday, the CMs office said.The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the h...

CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday questioned for eight hours by the CBI conducting the Preliminary Enquiry PE on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against h...

UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he shared concerns over a growing lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron who tried to get ministers to help out the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capita...

NFL-Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players union over off-season protocols.The Lions join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021