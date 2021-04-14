Left Menu

Motor racing-Statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:29 IST
Some statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit, round two of the Formula One season: Lap distance: 4.909km. Total distance: 309.276km (63 laps)

2020 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2020 pole: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes One minute 13.609 seconds.

2020 fastest race lap: Hamilton 1:15.484 Lap record: Hamilton, Mercedes 1:15.484 (2020).

Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local) IMOLA

At last year's race in November, Mercedes sealed the constructors' championship for the seventh season in a row. The race, at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, is named after the surrounding region for the second time.

Anti-clockwise Imola hosted the 1980 Italian Grand Prix and then from 1981 became home to the San Marino Grand Prix until 2006, when Michael Schumacher won for a record seventh time. Sunday will be the 29th F1 world championship race held at the circuit.

Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died in accidents over the 1994 race weekend. The circuit is fast, bumpy and quite narrow, making overtaking tricky. The pit lane, at 528 metres, is also the longest of any used this season.

Hamilton and Alpine's Fernando Alonso (Renault, 2005) are the only current drivers to have won at Imola. In the 28 races to date at Imola, only nine have been won from pole. Another nine winners have come from second on the starting grid. No winner has started lower than fifth.

RACE WINS Hamilton has a record 96 career victories, of which 75 have been with Mercedes, from 267 starts. He has been on the podium 166 times.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 116, Williams 114 and Red Bull 64. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 98 career poles.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has started the last two races on pole position. The team have not had three in a row since they were dominant in 2013. -

MILESTONE Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain season-opener was the 300th by a British driver. It was also his 75th for Mercedes.

Alphatauri's Yuki Tsunoda became the 65th driver to score on his F1 debut.



