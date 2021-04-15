Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from April 16-19. All times GMT. April 16, Friday

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1900) * Everton are looking to secure a league double over Tottenham for the first time since the 1985-86 season.

* The Merseyside club have won only nine of their 57 Premier League meetings with Tottenham, including five at home. * The last four meetings between Everton and Tottenham in all competitions at Goodison Park have produced 22 goals, with Spurs scoring 14.

April 17, Saturday Newcastle United v West Ham United (1130)

* Newcastle snapped a run of seven games without victory by beating Burnley last weekend and can seal back-to-back wins for only the second time this season. * West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard has equalled his best tally in a Premier League season with eight goals from nine games at the London club.

* Victory can temporarily lift West Ham into third place above Leicester City, who are in action against Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United (1915)

* Wolves beat the Blades 2-0 earlier this season and can complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2013-14 League One season. * Sheffield United could be relegated from the top division if they lose and Newcastle get at least a point in their game.

* Basement side Blades have won only one of their last 13 away league games against Wolves. April 18, Sunday

Arsenal v Fulham (1230) * Fulham have beaten Arsenal only three times in 29 Premier League meetings, with all their victories coming at home.

* Arsenal have beaten Fulham in their last six top-flight meetings, scoring 18 goals and conceding three. * Relegation-threatened Fulham are looking to snap a run of four straight league defeats.

Manchester United v Burnley (1500) * Second-placed Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 league games and seeking a fifth straight victory.

* Burnley are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against the Old Trafford side (W1 D3). * Manchester United have come from behind to win nine league games this season, including last weekend's 3-1 win over Spurs.

April 19, Monday Leeds United v Liverpool (1900)

* Leeds have conceded 52 goals in 25 Premier League games against Liverpool. They were beaten 4-3 by the champions in the season opener. * Both teams are hoping to extend their winning run in the league to four matches.

* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has 19 Premier League goals this season and can become the first player from the club to net 20 in three separate campaigns. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

