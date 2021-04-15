Soccer-Guardiola praises 'dynamic' Foden after Champions League winner

Left Menu

But the 20-year-old has been a standout player for City this season, tallying six goals and five assists in the Premier League, and is considered one of England's brightest prospects. "He scored two important goals to help us be in the semi-finals," said Guardiola.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed midfielder Phil Foden's performance after he scored the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham scored the opener for Dortmund in the quarter-final second leg but City hit back through Riyad Mahrez and Foden in the second half to secure a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Foden, who also scored the winner in their 2-1 first-leg victory at home last week, made his City debut in 2017 as a substitute in a Champions League game against Feyenoord but limited playing time in the last couple of seasons meant he was linked with loan moves away. But the 20-year-old has been a standout player for City this season, tallying six goals and five assists in the Premier League, and is considered one of England's brightest prospects.

"He scored two important goals to help us be in the semi-finals," said Guardiola. "He is learning to make decisions. "He always creates something. He is dynamic offensively, defensively and in the small spaces.

"You have the feeling he is a guy who never hides." City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday at Wembley.

