Left Menu

IPL 2021: Umpires got that one right, says SRH coach on Harshal's second full toss no-ball

SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss backed the on-filed umpire decision on Harshal Patel's second over the waist height no-ball in their six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:20 IST
IPL 2021: Umpires got that one right, says SRH coach on Harshal's second full toss no-ball
SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss (Photo/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss backed the on-filed umpire decision on Harshal Patel's second over the waist height no-ball in their six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. In the final over of the innings, defending 16 runs, Patel bowled over the waist height full toss to Rashid Khan. However, he managed to get the boundary off it but the umpire called it the no-ball. This was the second full toss no-ball from Patel as he bowled one in his previous over too.

An animated David Warner was seen gesturing in the dugout, wondering why Patel wasn't taken out of the attack given his second offence. But the pacer was not taken out of the attack because the first no-ball was not bowled at the batsman, and he, therefore, hadn't received any warning for it. "He was a little animated because we weren't playing very good cricket and we lost. I think the umpires got it right. There was a bit of conjecture over obviously the second high no-ball, but the first one was not directed at the batter's body, so that wasn't a warning. So I think the umpires got that one right," Bayliss said while replying to an ANI query during the virtual post-match press conference.

Talking about Kane Williamson's fitness, Bayliss said, "Kane Williamson is out having a bit of a run now. He trained on one of the days - we had two days' practice before this game and he practised on one of those days so he's coming along." Bayliss further mentioned that spinner Mohammad Nabi has not recovered from the blow he sustained during their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and that's why Jason Holder replaced him in the playing XI against RCB.

"Nabi, when he got hit the other day in the first match, he's feeling the effects of that hit for a couple of days after that. So he was deemed unfit. He had a bit of a headache and a heavy head. That allowed us to play Jason, and from the pace-bowling point of view he gave us a point of difference with a little bit of height and bounce," he said. Bayliss admitted that poor batting in the final half of the game resulted in the defeat as they bowled well and restricted RCB under 150.

"Obviously, when you keep a team down to under 150, you would like to think you are going to win more times than you lose. But our batting in that last third of the match was fairly poor. There was some good bowling, obviously. But we should have countered the pressure by playing some good strong cricket shots and taking the ones and twos and putting the pressure back on the opposition," he said. "We tried to get the game done and over within a short space of time. In T20 cricket, you have always got a little bit of more time than you really think. If you look at the end result, we lost by six or seven runs. If we hadn't lost out better batters in that over, where we lost three wickets, it might have been a different story. It wasn't, so we have got to go away and regroup. Stay nice and positive and move on to the next match," Bayliss added.

SRH will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, causing some casualties, media said. Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laur...

QUOTES-Officials react as Biden moves to pull troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan to end Americas longest war, rejecting calls to keep forces in place to help resolve that nations grinding internal conflict.In a White House speec...

Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

Thousands of Indian small businesses will organise an event this week in protest at the business practices of foreign e-tailers like Amazon.com Inc , taking a dig at the U.S. groups summit with their own event.Starting Thursday, Amazon is o...

Soccer-Police launch investigation after Real team bus damaged at Anfield

Merseyside Police said they have launched an investigation after the bus carrying Real Madrid players was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.A video posted on Instagra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021