Left Menu

Shahbaz Ahmed has proved himself with his performance: Siraj

But Virat bhai thought with two right-handers at the crease, a left-arm spinner could be brought.He created a chance with Manish Pandey in his first over, and thats why he bowled another, and that changed the game for us, said Siraj.The pacer himself was also impressive, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs and took two wickets.I just try to swing the ball with the new ball.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:31 IST
Shahbaz Ahmed has proved himself with his performance: Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammad Siraj feels that spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has justified his selection in the playing eleven, following a match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here.

Ahmed picked up three wickets in an over to stage a remarkable turnaround for RCB on Wednesday night as the team defended 149 for eight for its second win in as many games.

Ahmed even came out to bat at number three ahead of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, a reflection Virat Kohli's faith in the ability of the left-hander.

''Both Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar (who played the last game as Devdutt Padikkal was unavailable) have been brilliant in the practice games,'' Siraj said in the post-match press conference.

''Shahbaz, as an all-rounder, gives us that extra option with his left-arm spin. The wicket was slow and turning also. Shahbaz Ahmed fitted into it for this game and did the job for us,'' he added.

Ahmed removed the right-handers in Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the 17th over to change the course of the game.

''We had overs left of Washington Sundar too. But Virat bhai thought with two right-handers at the crease, a left-arm spinner could be brought.

''He created a chance with Manish Pandey in his first over, and that's why he bowled another, and that changed the game for us,'' said Siraj.

The pacer himself was also impressive, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs and took two wickets.

''I just try to swing the ball with the new ball. I got swing the first ball and I thought to do more of that and get a couple of wickets.

''The dew factor is also there and we have to overcome that. I always aim to hit back of length and let the batsmen make mistake,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

South Koreas President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.The government will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic re...

Pharmacist sacked for giving anti-rabies jab to 3 instead of COVID vaccine

A pharmacist at a government health centre was sacked and another suspended for giving anti-rabies shots instead of COVID vaccine to three women in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district.In an order passed by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Wedn...

SC asks CBI to conduct further probe into role of erring cops in ISRO espionage case

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan be given to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct fur...

Investigators find officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting not shot by student's gun

The police officer wounded during a shooting incident inside a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee was struck by a bullet that was not fired by the gun of the student who police shot and killed, according to a preliminary investigation.A 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021